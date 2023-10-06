If you reside in Allen County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Van Wert at Shawnee High School - Lima

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Elida High School at Wapakoneta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wapakoneta, OH

Wapakoneta, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ada High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath High School at Defiance Senior High School