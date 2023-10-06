Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Allen County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Van Wert at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elida High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ada High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath High School at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
