Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Auglaize County, Ohio this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elida High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.