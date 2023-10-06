Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Butler County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
New Miami at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Senior at Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
