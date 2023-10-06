If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Butler County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

New Miami at Cincinnati Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Ross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School