If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Clermont County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Fayetteville-Perry High School at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

New Richmond at Batavia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at Western Brown