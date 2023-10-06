Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Cuyahoga County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Warrensville Heights at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.