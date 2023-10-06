Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Darke County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mississinawa Valley at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Paris, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Henry at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
