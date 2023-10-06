If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Grove City High School at Pickerington North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Westerville South High School at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Bishop Watterson at St. Charles Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Delaware Hayes at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Groveport Madison at Pickerington Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville North High School at Big Walnut