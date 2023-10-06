High school football is happening this week in Hamilton County, Ohio, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Finneytown High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

New Miami at Cincinnati Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Valley Christian Academy at Lockland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lockland, OH

Lockland, OH Conference: Miami Valley Conference

Miami Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

David H Ponitz Career Technology Ctr at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Anderson High School at West Clermont High School