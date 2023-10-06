Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Logan County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
North Union at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.