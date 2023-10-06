Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Noble County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Noble County, Ohio this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Noble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
River High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
