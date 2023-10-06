Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Summit County, Ohio is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Summit County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Northwest High School - Canal Fulton at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallmadge at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garfield High School at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.