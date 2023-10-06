Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Poland Seminary at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garfield High School at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
