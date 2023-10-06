Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Union County, Ohio, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
North Union at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.