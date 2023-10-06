Trying to find information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 6? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Oklahoma vs. Texas matchup, and picking Kansas State (-11.5) over Oklahoma State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.

Best Week 6 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -11.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 27.5 points

Kansas State by 27.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kansas +1.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.2 points

Kansas by 5.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 7.7 points

Texas Tech by 7.7 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 60.5 - Oklahoma vs. Texas

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 53.5 points

53.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Under 64.5 - UCF vs. Kansas

Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Total: 59.1 points

59.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 60.5 - Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 58.4 points

58.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 5-0 (2-0 Big 12) 36.0 / 12.8 478.4 / 290.8 Oklahoma 5-0 (2-0 Big 12) 47.4 / 10.8 510.0 / 319.0 Kansas 4-1 (1-1 Big 12) 33.0 / 26.2 422.4 / 369.6 West Virginia 4-1 (2-0 Big 12) 26.4 / 19.0 347.4 / 335.4 BYU 4-1 (1-1 Big 12) 31.0 / 22.4 318.6 / 360.8 Kansas State 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) 39.5 / 18.5 482.3 / 337.5 TCU 3-2 (1-1 Big 12) 34.8 / 21.0 487.4 / 370.6 UCF 3-2 (0-2 Big 12) 37.6 / 23.2 545.8 / 366.8 Oklahoma State 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) 22.0 / 23.8 343.5 / 371.3 Texas Tech 2-3 (1-1 Big 12) 33.2 / 24.8 404.8 / 375.8 Houston 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) 27.4 / 29.8 414.0 / 405.8 Iowa State 2-3 (1-1 Big 12) 20.8 / 23.2 317.0 / 338.6 Baylor 2-3 (1-1 Big 12) 23.2 / 28.4 413.0 / 394.6 Cincinnati 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) 30.0 / 24.0 490.0 / 328.4

