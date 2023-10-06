Week 6 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State
Week 6 Big 12 Results
Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21
- Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Oklahoma State Leaders
- Passing: Alan Bowman (19-for-35, 235 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ollie Gordon (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jaden Bray (9 TAR, 4 REC, 77 YDS)
Kansas State Leaders
- Passing: Will Howard (15-for-34, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Howard (10 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 3 REC, 50 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State
|Kansas State
|412
|Total Yards
|372
|238
|Passing Yards
|152
|174
|Rushing Yards
|220
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 6 Big 12 Games
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-5.5)
UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-1.5)
TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-6.5)
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)
