When the Akron Zips match up with the Northern Illinois Huskies at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Zips will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+5.5) Over (42.5) Akron 25, Northern Illinois 20

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

The Zips have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Akron is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

Out of Zips four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under for Akron games this season is 8.3 more points than the point total of 42.5 in this outing.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Huskies have two wins against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This year, three of the Huskies' five games have hit the over.

The average total for Northern Illinois games this season has been 50.9, 8.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Zips vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 19.2 26 12.5 18 23.7 31.3 Akron 17 24.4 17 17 17 29.3

