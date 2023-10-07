A pair of MAC teams meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) face off against the Akron Zips (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Akron matchup.

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-5.5) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-4.5) 43.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Akron vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Akron has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Zips have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Northern Illinois has won two games against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

