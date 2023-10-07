Akron vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) face off against the Akron Zips (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Akron matchup.
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-5.5)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-4.5)
|43.5
|-210
|+172
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Akron vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Akron has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Zips have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Northern Illinois has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.