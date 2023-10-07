The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Bowling Green is a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the outing.

Miami (OH) is totaling 32.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 52nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 49th, giving up 22.6 points per contest. Bowling Green is putting up 337.2 total yards per game on offense this season (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 354.2 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -9.5 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Bowling Green Recent Performance

Offensively, the Falcons are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 283.0 yards per game (-83-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 352.3 (81st-ranked).

The Falcons are -82-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17.0 per game) and -59-worst in points conceded (32.0).

In its past three games, Bowling Green has thrown for 163.7 yards per game (-74-worst in the nation), and allowed 230.7 in the air (-21-worst).

The Falcons are gaining 119.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-62-worst in college football), and allowing 121.7 per game (83rd).

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green has hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Bowling Green has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

This season, Bowling Green has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 757 yards (151.4 per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run for 353 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Taron Keith has 17 receptions for 191 yards (38.2 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 14 times for 104 yards and one score.

Odieu Hiliare has collected 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 199 (39.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin's 11 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 144 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cashius Howell has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Bowling Green's tackle leader, Joseph Sipp Jr., has 37 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Jordan Oladokun has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

