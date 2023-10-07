Georgia vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0), with the country's 15th-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bulldogs are major, 14.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|48.5
|-630
|+450
Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
Georgia & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
