Jimmy Walker is in 11th place, at -5, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to bet on Jimmy Walker at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Walker Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jimmy Walker Insights

Walker has finished better than par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five events, Walker's average finish has been 36th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 36th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $998,393

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Walker has had an average finishing position of 46th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Walker missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Walker has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 183 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 58th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Walker shot better than only 32% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Walker recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Walker carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Walker had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last outing, Walker's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Walker finished the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Walker recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Walker's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

