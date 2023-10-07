The Ohio Bobcats (4-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Golden Flashes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Athens, Ohio
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Kent State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-26.5) 45.5 -3000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio (-25.5) 45.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Kent State vs. Ohio Betting Trends

  • Kent State has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Ohio has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

