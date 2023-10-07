The Ohio Bobcats (4-1) are 26.5-point favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-4) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The contest has a 45.5-point over/under.

Ohio sports the 107th-ranked offense this season (21 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 10.8 points allowed per game. Kent State has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in points (12.6 per game) and 17th-worst in points surrendered (34 per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Ohio vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -26.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1400

Looking to place a bet on Kent State vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kent State Recent Performance

The Golden Flashes are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 301.3 yards per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 319.3 (64th-ranked).

The Golden Flashes are -82-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17 per game) and -11-worst in points allowed (28.7).

Kent State is gaining 148 passing yards per game in its past three games (-96-worst in the nation), and conceding 212 per game (12th-worst).

The Golden Flashes are 16th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (153.3), and 60th in rushing yards conceded (107.3).

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Two of Kent State's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Kent State has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Kent State has been at least a +1400 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on Kent State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 763 passing yards, or 152.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 87 times for 337 yards (67.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Williams has taken 41 carries and totaled 135 yards with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray's 234 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 catches on 32 targets.

Trell Harris has caught 13 passes and compiled 233 receiving yards (46.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jameel Gardner Jr. has racked up 119 reciving yards (23.8 ypg) this season.

CJ West paces the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 12 tackles.

Kent State's top-tackler, Devin Nicholson, has 35 tackles and three TFL this year.

Jalani Williams has a team-high one interception to go along with 13 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.