MAC rivals meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

Miami (OH) is totaling 391.4 yards per game on offense (70th in the FBS), and rank 77th defensively, yielding 378.8 yards allowed per game. Bowling Green is compiling 337.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 354.2 total yards per game (55th-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -9.5 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

The RedHawks have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 432 total yards per game during that stretch (fourth-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 365 total yards per game (88th).

Over the RedHawks' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 32nd in scoring offense (38.7 points per game) and 35th in scoring defense (15.7 points per game surrendered).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Miami (OH), who ranks -8-worst in passing offense (211 passing yards per game) and -36-worst in passing defense (236.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

Looking at the RedHawks' last three contests, they have put up 221 rushing yards per game on offense (31st-ranked) and have allowed 128.7 rushing yards per game on defense (93rd-ranked).

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Two of Miami (OH)'s four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Miami (OH) has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami (OH) has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The RedHawks have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,062 yards (212.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 58.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 66 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Rashad Amos has racked up 268 yards on 56 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Jordan Brunson has racked up 131 yards on 11 attempts, scoring one time.

Gage Larvadain's team-high 455 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) with five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 45.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's nine grabs are good enough for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Ty Wise paces the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

Matthew Salopek is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 34 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Michael Dowell has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 14 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

