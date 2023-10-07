Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Ohio Today
Toledo Rockets vs. UMass Minutemen
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UMass (-19.5)
- UMass Moneyline: -1200
- Toledo Moneyline: +750
- Total: 56.5
Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)
- Ohio State Moneyline: -1400
- Maryland Moneyline: +800
- Total: 56.5
Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Akron (-5.5)
- Akron Moneyline: -200
- Northern Illinois Moneyline: +165
- Total: 42.5
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ohio Bobcats
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Ohio (-26.5)
- Ohio Moneyline: -5000
- Kent State Moneyline: +1400
- Total: 45.5
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
- Miami (OH) Moneyline: -350
- Bowling Green Moneyline: +280
- Total: 44.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
