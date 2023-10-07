Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Ohio Today

Toledo Rockets vs. UMass Minutemen

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UMass (-19.5)

UMass (-19.5) UMass Moneyline: -1200

-1200 Toledo Moneyline: +750

+750 Total: 56.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Ohio State (-19.5) Ohio State Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Maryland Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 56.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Akron (-5.5)

Akron (-5.5) Akron Moneyline: -200

-200 Northern Illinois Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ohio Bobcats

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Ohio (-26.5)

Ohio (-26.5) Ohio Moneyline: -5000

-5000 Kent State Moneyline: +1400

+1400 Total: 45.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Miami (OH) (-8.5) Miami (OH) Moneyline: -350

-350 Bowling Green Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 44.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.