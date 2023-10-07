Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is a game to see for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 6 slate that features a lot of compelling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)
Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)
Dayton Flyers at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Ohio (-26.5)
Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
