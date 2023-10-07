With Week 6 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top OVC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 20-10 vs Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UT Martin jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

2-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 20-10 vs UT Martin

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

1-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 41-38 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southeast Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 19-10 vs Northwestern State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

1-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 17-7 vs Kennesaw State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Lindenwood

@ Lindenwood Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lindenwood

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-3 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 52-10 vs Austin Peay

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lindenwood jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.