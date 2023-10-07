It'll be the Toledo Rockets (4-1) against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) in college football play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 37, UMass 26

Toledo 37, UMass 26 Toledo has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, UMass has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (+19.5)



UMass (+19.5) Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.

UMass has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Minutemen are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, three of Toledo's five games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.

This season, five of UMass' games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.3 points per game, 10.8 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 31.8 33.3 27 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 49.3 48.7 Implied Total AVG 30 27 33 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

