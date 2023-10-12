Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Dumais RW Out Undisclosed Mathieu Olivier RW Out Undisclosed Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets' 213 total goals (2.6 per game) made them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, Columbus allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

Their -116 goal differential ranked 31st in the league.

Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers had 220 goals last season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.

Philadelphia conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blue Jackets (-120) Flyers (+100) 6.5

