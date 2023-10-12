It's Week 6 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game
Sam LaPorta Lions 71.9 14.4 6.2
Travis Kelce Chiefs 67.2 16.8 9.2
T.J. Hockenson Vikings 65.4 13.1 7.8
Cole Kmet Bears 64.2 12.8 5.8
Mark Andrews Ravens 60.5 15.1 7
George Kittle 49ers 56.5 11.3 4.6
Evan Engram Jaguars 55.0 11.0 7.4
Dallas Goedert Eagles 47.5 9.5 5.6
Darren Waller Giants 46.9 9.4 6.8
Hunter Henry Patriots 46.6 9.3 5
Logan Thomas Commanders 46.5 11.6 6.2
Dalton Schultz Texans 44.4 8.9 5.4
Jonnu Smith Falcons 43.6 8.7 5.4
Jake Ferguson Cowboys 43.5 8.7 5.6
Zach Ertz Cardinals 42.6 8.5 6.8
Tyler Higbee Rams 39.6 7.9 5.8
Kyle Pitts Falcons 38.4 7.7 6.4
Tyler Conklin Jets 37.3 7.5 4.6
Luke Musgrave Packers 33.9 6.8 4.6
Noah Gray Chiefs 29.3 5.9 3
Kylen Granson Colts 29.3 5.9 4.4
Hayden Hurst Panthers 29.0 5.8 3.8
Dalton Kincaid Bills 28.8 5.8 3.8
David Njoku Browns 27.8 7.0 4.5
Donald Parham Chargers 27.3 6.8 2

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12 NBC
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15 NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 FOX
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15 NBC
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16 ABC/ESPN

