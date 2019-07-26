Closed Captioning Problems

March 2, 2010 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated July 26 at 7:06 AM

CLOSED CAPTIONING PROBLEMS

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459. We accept calls using TTY/TDD. Our number is 216-367-7536 and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

WOIO/WUAB 1717 East 12th Street Cleveland, OH 44114

Phone: 216-367-7459

Closed Captioning Service Line: 216-367-7535 to leave voicemail message regarding captioning

TTY/TDD: 216-367-7536

Fax: 334-206-7373 Email: closedcaptioning@woio.com

 

If you have questions/concerns regarding the closed captioning of WOIO or WUAB programming or to submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the WOIO/WUAB engineering team, you may write to:

Lisa McManus, Program Manager WOIO/WUAB 1717 East 12th Street Cleveland, OH 44114 Phone: 216-367-7105 Fax: 334-223-5569 Email: Lmcmanus@woio.com