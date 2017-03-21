Jamie Sullivan reports on road conditions during your commute on 19 News This Morning and anchors the 11 a.m. daily newscast.
Jamie is no stranger to the Cleveland-area roadways. She grew up on the east side of Cleveland, but gives love to the West side of town, too!
For Jamie, there’s no feeling better than working in your hometown.
Prior to making her return home, she reported traffic and anchored for ABC7/WJLA-TV and News Channel 8 in Washington D.C. In addition, she reported news and traffic on some of Indianapolis' most popular radio stations.
A graduate of Ohio’s Center for Broadcasting, she has worked for nearly two decades in both radio and TV.
When Jamie is not covering the news and commute, she is spending time with her son at the farm, playing catch with her Goldendoodle, catching up on her reality television shows, or refurbishing antique furniture.
If you are ever stuck in a “jam,” find Jamie on Twitter or Facebook at @JamieSullivanTV. Feel free to e-mail her.