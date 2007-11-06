2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nancy Grace Gives Birth to Twins, A Boy And Girl;

By Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2007 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 5, 2007 at 9:20 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - Nancy Grace is now the mother of twins, after doctors induced labor two months before her due date.

Grace, host of legal affairs talk show "Nancy Grace" on CNN Headline News, gave birth to a boy, John David, and a girl, Lucy Elizabeth, on Sunday, said CNN spokeswoman Janine Iamunno.

John David weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and Lucy Elizabeth weighed 2 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.

Grace, 48, had developed pulmonary edema - fluid in the lungs - and doctors told her it would be better for her health, and that of the children, if labor was induced, CNN said.

Iamunno said Monday that Grace and the children are doing well.

Grace, a former prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, plans to return to hosting her CNN show as soon as possible, Iamunno said.

Grace’s husband, David Linch, is an Atlanta investment banker.

