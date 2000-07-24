Robert M. Dukes, 24, is charged with drug trafficking in connection with a shooting incident at Beachwood Place March 23.More >>
Of northeast Ohio’s U.S. representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, 2/3 said they had planned to vote "no" on the GOP-backed American Health Care Act.More >>
Of course baseball is better when your team is good, and this year should be the first time since the 90s that the Indians are hands down the best team in the division at the start of the season.More >>
The bones are so badly decomposed at this point investigators can't tell if the bones are human or not.More >>
A few people could belly up to Sean Coffey's basement tiki bar at his Bath home but after years of dreaming of opening a business, Tiki Underground in Hudson can now host up to 100 people.More >>
There is a Matthew McConaughey movie being shot at 128th Street in Cleveland.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are closing in on a four-year extension with perhaps the squad's most clutch hitter this past season, according to a report.More >>
For once, Corey Kluber getting the start on Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians is actually news.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers fans may remember when JR Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the premature arrival of their daughter, Dakota.More >>
On Friday, several advocates of addiction recovery, medical experts, professors, and law enforcement officials held a panel discussion, titled "Drug Problem: Is There a Solution to Ohio's Opioid Crisis?"More >>
The missing 72-year-old man from East Cleveland was found safe on Friday afternoon.More >>
Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left Friday's spring training game with an injury in the bottom of the second inning.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
Reconstruction of West 130th Street from Bellaire to Brookpark roads has created a traffic nightmare.More >>
A woman told a dispatcher she heard four or five gunshots.More >>
The 4th annual Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo kicks off on March 24 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
There will be a candlelight vigil for the 17-year-old teen who was shot and killed on March 22.More >>
Nathen Moynihan was given a bond of $1,000,000.More >>
The FBI said three black men entered the bank armed with semi-automatic style handguns.More >>
His next court date is on April 5.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
State officials are expected to update Ohio's unemployment rate and other jobs data.More >>
Three years ago, the Cleveland Gladiators advanced to the Arena Bowl. Two years ago, they slipped a bit, but the league was still going strong, with a dozen teams. One year ago, the Arena League contracted to eight teams. And now, it's down to five. Can the league survive?More >>
Residents along Franklin Boulevard are upset about the existing speed limit along the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.More >>
Cloudy with showers Saturday. More rain Saturday night. Showers and storms on the way for Sunday.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting at a parking lot away from the Beachwood Place mall.More >>
As your doing spring cleaning, a new project is looking to collect your unwanted bicyclesMore >>
Police and the Cleveland FBI are trying to find the person who robbed a Citizen Bank in Eastlake, Ohio.More >>
Authorities in Ohio are still on the hunt for a Humvee swiped from an Ohio National Guard Armory.More >>
Half of Ohio’s U.S. representatives said they’ll definitely vote "no" on the GOP-backed health care bill.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Cleveland's west side.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
The state has agreed to pay about $1.45 million each to two men declared wrongfully imprisoned for more than 16 years in a woman's slaying, the Court of Claims announced Thursday.More >>
Christopher Collins is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning on charges related to sex crimes and other crimes involving five teenagers he encountered in a mentoring program.More >>
The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is in town, beginning this weekend.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
The Akron Education Association teacher's union and the Akron Public Schools Board of Education have reached a tentative agreement on contracts.More >>
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.More >>
Andrew Miller is returning to the Indians after the World Baseball Classic and I'm still concerned about him.More >>
About two dozen people gathered Thursday night at a vigil to honor 5-year-old Ta'Naejah McCloud.More >>
Two people were hospitalized after a Thursday night shootout in Euclid.More >>
Former 49ers receiver Dwight Clark is best known for "The Catch," but Sunday night he sent shock waves throughout the NFL once more with an honest, hard-hitting Tweet: "I wanted to share some unfortunate news. I have ALS."More >>
An area student studying abroad in England this week is safe after an attack on the Parliament.More >>
A Canton police officer was arrested on St. Patrick's Day. According to the police report, Billy Lott, 37, was drunk and sleeping in his car in the parking lot of the Mission BBQ at 4490 Everhard Road NW in Jackson Township.More >>
A newly proposed law would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Ohio.More >>
This week's smash-and-grab wasn't the first time one local gun shop has been targeted by crooks.More >>
March 23 is National Puppy Day and the Cleveland Animal Protective League has four puppies available for adoption right now.More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.More >>
When you walk into the back yard of Brandon and Allison Frolo's Olmsted Township home you walk into about two feet of standing water.More >>
In the five weeks leading up to the death of her daughter on March 17, a social worker visited Tequila Crump's home eight times.More >>
Cleveland Police confirm to Cleveland 19 News that President Donald Trump wrote a letter to the family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.More >>
A construction worker was brought down safely after a scaffold collapsed in Miami, Florida.More >>
As March Madness rolls on, one of the bright stars in the NCAA is UCLA's Lonzo Ball. He should be the story, but unfortunately his father is a much bigger one.More >>
The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for the public to help them find 15-year-old Logan Taracko.More >>
His family said the boy has special needs.More >>
According to a press release the menu will focus mostly on coffee-based drinks, donuts from Magnolia and pastries from Fire Food and Drink.More >>
A military Humvee was stolen form the Stow National Guard Armory.More >>
Police in Lorain are looking for 18-year-old Matthew Allen Mason in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.More >>
Former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson is denying charges that he hit his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children.More >>
In a new video, Cleveland Browns fan-favorite Josh Cribbs said, "I'm grateful to officially retire a Cleveland Brown. Thank you, Cleveland."More >>
March 23 has been declared National Puppy Day.More >>
Firefighters responded to a building fire in the 11200 block of Avon Avenue on Thursday morning.More >>
It's National Puppy Day! Here's a gallery of puppy photos shared by our viewers.More >>
Woodpeckers can peck a tree a 100 times a minute.More >>
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is back in the news again.More >>
Alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber art enthusiasts, gather for the Buckeye Alpaca Show each year. The show is this weekend, March 25-26 at the Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds.More >>
The 2017 NFL Draft is five weeks away. Many mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Myles Garrett with the 1st overall pick.More >>
The driver in Wednesday's crash that involved a van that crashed into the Masonic Temple has died.More >>
An appeals court has rejected a newspaper's request for access to coroner's office evidence regarding eight Ohio massacre victims.More >>
Aaaaand now this well-known jingle from a commercial is stuck in your head.More >>
Attorneys for a convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 are opposing a request to set a new execution date.More >>
On Tuesday, March 21, students and faculty from Bellevue Middle School, along with officers from the Bellevue Police Department, gathered to honor the life of Holton Howland.More >>
A broken water line at the Streetsboro City Hall Thursday caused a phone outage for several local government agencies, including the Streetsboro fire station.More >>
Summit County officials attended a weapons of mass destruction training course Thursday.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Michigan man was pulled over in Summit County and arrested after police found marijuana Kool-Aid in his truck.More >>
This Friday marks the 4-year anniversary of Aliza Sherman's murder.More >>
The tallest structure in Lake County produces electricity for more than 1 million homes in Ohio. But the future of the Perry nuclear power plant is in question, as other forms of power have become more cost effective.More >>
The GOP-backed healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act would be "catastrophic" to those with mental health or drug addiction problems, local experts say.More >>
For 78 years, there has only been one chip dip in Cleveland -- Lawson's.More >>
March winds whip through the city toppling trees.More >>
March has seen thunderstorms and snowfall in week 1.More >>
March rolled in with a vengeance, causing severe storm damage in the early morning hours.More >>
National Missing Children's Day: Have you seen me?More >>
The premature hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden was doing better on Tuesday.More >>
Ayana McAllister was with a friend watching the making of a rap video in a parking lot late Monday night in Washington, DC. Things were wrapping up when someone started shooting.More >>
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.More >>
A Cracker Barrel that fired a woman after 11 years and didn’t explain why has social media in a frenzy. It was apparently her husband’s birthday as well.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys and her ordeal was streamed lived on Facebook.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
Olympian Nancy Kerrigan is a contestant on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Fellow figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi also competed on the TV show, and she sent Kerrigan a supportive tweet.More >>
Ayana McAllister was with a friend watching the making of a rap video in a parking lot late Monday night in Washington, DC. Things were wrapping up when someone started shooting.More >>
One of the luxury condos at The Park Building, 140 Public Square, is selling for $795,000, according to Keller Williams.More >>
We know Cleveland sports teams are on the rise. Did you also know Cleveland has some great start-up companies that are making names for themselves across the country?More >>
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.More >>
Check out your bracket as you compete with our anchors and reporters.More >>
Each day, 10-year-old Seth asked his mom for more and more lunch money. Yet he seemed skinnier than ever and came home from school hungry. It turned out that Seth was handing his lunch money to a fifth-grader,More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
Authorities in Tuscarawas County arrested three people Wednesday after searching a home and finding a body.More >>
A little 3-year-old girl charmed the world by trying to steal the pope’s skull cap, called a zucchetto.More >>
A video showing a man apparently stopping a fight between two teenagers in New Jersey has drawn millions of views and praise for his intervention.More >>
A few people could belly up to Sean Coffey's basement tiki bar at his Bath home but after years of dreaming of opening a business, Tiki Underground in Hudson can now host up to 100 people.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
For once, Corey Kluber getting the start on Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians is actually news.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers fans may remember when JR Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the premature arrival of their daughter, Dakota.More >>
Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left Friday's spring training game with an injury in the bottom of the second inning.More >>
Of course baseball is better when your team is good, and this year should be the first time since the 90s that the Indians are hands down the best team in the division at the start of the season.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
