FBI looking for man wearing skull-face accused of robbing Huntington Bank in Hinckley

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI and the Hinckley Police Department is looking for the man accused of robbing the Huntington Bank around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said there was no weapons used or any threats made to employees.
Investigators said the man rode a bicycle to the bank and entered the bank demanding money from the teller.
Authorities said he left on a bicycle northbound on Ridge Road.
The suspect is believed to have parked north of the bank and left the area in a silver SUV, according to police.
He was wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt while a skull-face mask covering his face.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hinckley Police Department or the Akron Office of the FBI.
