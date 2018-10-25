Chesterland tree farm keeps owners busy all year

CHESTERLAND, OH (WOIO) -The first snow flake hasn’t landed yet. Heck, many of the trees surrounding Sugar Pines Christmas tree farm haven’t lost their leaves yet.
Needless to say most of us don’t want to think about the start of winter or cutting down our Christmas tree, something 25 to 30 million Americans will do this year.
According to data from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2018 is on pace to be the fourth hottest year on record.
Good news, it turns out the record temperatures don’t affect the growth of Christmas trees. In fact, too much rain can be an issue.
Geauga County residents Fritz and Jane Neubauer own and operate the Sugar Pines tree farm. The couple is clear, while they are gearing up for the holiday season, the farm keeps them busy all year.
“It’s a common misconception that there’s not a lot to do in certain months,” Fritz said while standing in a field of six to eight-foot tall furs. “Every month is busy on a Christmas tree farm.”
In the U.S. there are currently 350 million Christmas trees growing on more than 15,000 farms destined to be cut and hauled to American homes for the holidays.
“We live in Northeast Ohio, the snow is going to fly," Jane says. “We put our gloves on, we put our hats on and enjoy the fourth season.”
In Geauga County Sugar Pines Farm starts thinking about your holiday tree years before you do.
“It takes seven to 10 years for a crop to be harvested,” he said
According to a Nielsen survey close to 81% of Americans, 95 million, will use an artificial tree during the holidays.
While a real tree has to tossed at the end of the holiday season an artificial tree can last up to ten years. So which is better for the environment? A real tree does have to be tossed at the end of the season, but an artificial tree can take 450-1000 years to degrade in a dump.
With many communities finding constructive ways to dispose of real Christmas trees that benefit the environment the owners of Sugar Pines advocate for starting your own tradition, or carrying on a tradition of cutting down your own tree.
And there is, of course, the feels. When the snow flies it ignites the holiday magic that makes people want to get out and look at trees and shop.
“A Christmas tree farm is a festive, really fun place to be,” Jane said. “The farm is filled with families, couples, friends, multi-generational families to continue a tradition.”
Winter is inevitable, it’s on it’s way so we could take Jane’s advice and, “make the best of it.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.