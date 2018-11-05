Cleveland crews put out “intense flames” in house

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ***Update: 10:35 p.m. 11/4/2018***
Cleveland Fire crews have extinguished the flames. Authorities say no one was found inside the vacant house.
***Update: 10:05 p.m. 11/4/2018***
The Cleveland Fire Department is fighting “intense flames” as crews search for victims in the potentially “deadly smoke” from a house fire on the 6600 Ovington Avenue.
Cleveland Fire says the house caught fire at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Three fire trucks are currently on scene.
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were in the house when the fire started.
