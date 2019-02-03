Investigation underway after body found near home in Olmsted Township

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Authorities in Olmsted Township are investigating after the body of a woman was found near a home in the 27000 block of Sprague Road.
The body was discovered around 2 p.m. on Sunday in a sheet of ice in a residence’s yard.
The coroner and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been called to the scene to assist Olmsted Township police with the investigation.
No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.