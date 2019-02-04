Cleveland police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitution in First District headquarters parking lot

Cleveland police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitution in First District headquarters parking lot
By Chris Anderson | February 4, 2019 at 11:27 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials announced that a sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department has been charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution.

Charged against Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk, 58, were filed in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Sergeant Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran with the Cleveland Police Department and was most recently assigned to the division’s First District.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents occurred in the parking lot of the First District headquarters on West 130th Street between July and December of 2018.

Rybarczyk is accused of soliciting women for sexual favors in exchange for money, including paying $80 to an 18-year-old for oral sex and engaging in oral sex with a 25-year-old woman for $100 while topless.

Rybarczyk was the recipient of the “Distinguished Service Medal” from the Cleveland Police Department in 2013.

On December 29, 2012, Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk was on routine patrol in the Downtown area when he heard what he believed to be four gunshots being fired. Sergeant Rybarczyk immediately began touring for the source of the gunshots. At this time Sergeant Rybarczyk observed two security guards running towards him. The security guards informed him that someone fired shots at them from a vehicle, and provided him with a description and direction of travel of the vehicle. Sergeant Rybarczyk immediately proceeded to the area and observed a vehicle matching the description given, with four male occupants. Sergeant Rybarczyk relayed this information to dispatch, and with the responding officers in his sight executed a high risk felony stop. Sergeant Rybarczyk observed movement in the front seat area of the vehicle. The four males were ordered from the vehicle and placed into a prone position on the ground and secured. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two stolen handguns. The males were taken into custody and the stolen guns were recovered.
Cleveland Police Department

The officer has since been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and investigation.

Arraignment for Rybarczyk is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m. All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.