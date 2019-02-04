Cleveland police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitution in First District headquarters parking lot

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials announced that a sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department has been charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution.
Charged against Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk, 58, were filed in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday morning.
Sergeant Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran with the Cleveland Police Department and was most recently assigned to the division’s First District.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents occurred in the parking lot of the First District headquarters on West 130th Street between July and December of 2018.
Rybarczyk is accused of soliciting women for sexual favors in exchange for money, including paying $80 to an 18-year-old for oral sex and engaging in oral sex with a 25-year-old woman for $100 while topless.
Rybarczyk was the recipient of the “Distinguished Service Medal” from the Cleveland Police Department in 2013.
The officer has since been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and investigation.
Arraignment for Rybarczyk is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m. All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses.
