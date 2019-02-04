Cleveland police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitution in First District headquarters parking lot

On December 29, 2012, Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk was on routine patrol in the Downtown area when he heard what he believed to be four gunshots being fired. Sergeant Rybarczyk immediately began touring for the source of the gunshots. At this time Sergeant Rybarczyk observed two security guards running towards him. The security guards informed him that someone fired shots at them from a vehicle, and provided him with a description and direction of travel of the vehicle. Sergeant Rybarczyk immediately proceeded to the area and observed a vehicle matching the description given, with four male occupants. Sergeant Rybarczyk relayed this information to dispatch, and with the responding officers in his sight executed a high risk felony stop. Sergeant Rybarczyk observed movement in the front seat area of the vehicle. The four males were ordered from the vehicle and placed into a prone position on the ground and secured. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two stolen handguns. The males were taken into custody and the stolen guns were recovered.

