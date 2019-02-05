3-year-old Ohio boy dies from flu; first pediatric flu death of season in Ohio

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the state’s first flu-related pediatric death of the 2018-19 season.
A 3-year-old Highland County boy has died from flu symptoms, according to the ODH.
“It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu for everyone 6 months and older,” said Sietske de Fijter, state epidemiologist and chief of the ODH Bureau of Infectious Diseases. “If you are sick with the flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others.”
Flu activity tends to increase in October and continues as late as May. Peak flu activity is usually observed between December and February, the ODH says.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches,headaches, chills, and fatigue.
Since the start of the 2018-19 flu season, 1,832 flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported across Ohio.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.