More than 100 local girls sworn in as Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Girls from all over Northeast Ohio were sworn in as Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts, at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus on Saturday.
In May 2018, the national scouting organization announced it was changing the program’s name and would welcome girls as well as boys ages 11-17 starting this year. Its Cub Scouts program, for kids ages 7-10, went co-ed last year.
As of Feb. 1, girls were officially welcomed into the organization, and today they welcomed over 100 new members.
In an event hosted by the Lake Erie Council, the scouts participated in troop activities such as rock climbing, first aid, map and compass, and knot tying.
The decision to welcome girls into the organization has not been without controversy, but the organization offered up an explanation as to why the change has occurred:
"After years of requests from families that wanted the iconic Boy Scout program for their daughters and sons, Scouts BSA launched at the beginning of February.
Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scout program, all Scouts BSA troops will run the same Scouting program, earn the same merit badges, and be able to achieve the same ranks, including the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.
We believe our programs are uniquely able to develop character and leadership skills in young people, and we are proud to be able to make them available to both boys and girls."
