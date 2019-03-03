Cleveland police say robbery may be motive behind early-morning homicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after midnight.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7800 block of Woodland Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.
Upon their arrival, they found a victim on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and conveyed the 19-year-old victim to UH, where he was pronounced deceased.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting is possibly connected to a robbery. An 18-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Members of the homicide unit along with the CCMEO responded to the scene.
This matter remains under investigation.
