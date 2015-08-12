Students, staff question University of Akron budget cuts

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The University of Akron is telling students to pay their tuition two weeks earlier than usual or face late fees twice what they're used to. "I think it's ridiculous. They seem to need the money now," said Senior computer sciences major, Eric Vestfals. "Most of us are already struggling to pay tuition as it is, and most of the time paying it on time," said Sophomore Sports Manag

The University of Akron is telling students to pay their tuition two weeks earlier than usual or face late fees twice what they're used to. "I think it's ridiculous. They seem to need the money now,"

Nearly 100 people gathered to hear what trustees had to say. (Source: WOIO)

Things remain tense on the University of Akron campus after the university recently made impacting financial decisions. Now students and staff want answers about the decisions that are being made.

About two weeks ago, roughly 200 jobs were cut, tuition deadlines were moved up and late fees were doubled.

Some students and faculty say they are upset over the changes coming to EJ Thomas Hall and the baseball program being cut. School officials say despite having let all the staff go, they still intend to deliver the programs on the hall's calendar.

University President Dr. Scott Scarborough says the baseball program was cut after factoring in return on investment, limited resources, and Title IX.

Trustees admitted mistakes were made and they didn't communicate with the public like they should have. However, trustees made it clear that Scarborough still has their full support.

"We think we could have communicated better with the community to prepare them for the difficult decisions that we had to make," said Scarborough.

"We probably owed answers to folks in advance of the announcements coming out, and I think that summarizes it. We've tried to move down that path and I think we'll do a better job in the future," said Jonathan Pavloff, chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The university plans to reduce expenses by $40 million.

That process includes the following:

-Eliminating 215 positions via a planned reduction in workforce; no faculty layoffs are occurring

-Eliminating baseball

-Eliminating non-academic programming in EJ Thomas Hall, except for rentals

-Outsourcing dining services

-Renegotiating health care plans

-Increasing the cost share of retiree dependent coverage

-Changing the university’s retire/rehire policy

-Centralizing course scheduling

-Reducing central costs, such as legal fees and university memberships

The university also expects to gain $20 million from raising graduate tuition and undergraduate fees by $10 million. It projects another $10 million in enrollment growth.

Scarborough stands behind his unpopular decisions and says the cuts were made to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiencies and reorganize operations.

"They weren't painless, but they were necessary. All of this was done to try and protect the academic core of the university and to provide a source of funds where further investments can be made," he said.

Pavloff says Scarborough still has the board's full support. But it was clear in Wednesday's meeting, that was not the case among other members of the university community.

"We believe Dr. Scott Scarborough has appropriately and effectively addressed the issues presented to him," Pavloff told a crowd of nearly 100 people after trustees went into a public session following their executive session.

That statement was met with laughs from students and staff who attended the board meeting. But they weren't given an opportunity to speak or ask questions, so they made their voices heard with protests.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.