WATCH HERE: "Patti Pie" lover gets his Thanksgiving Day wish

James Wright Chanel says after eating a piece of Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie, he's now Patti himself! Chanel's YouTube video of him eating the pie has gone viral.

Less than two weeks after the viral video that made Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie's sellout, the man behind the craze spent Thanksgiving breaking bread with Ms. Patti herself!

This is how it was suppose to be! Patti & James... pic.twitter.com/1Pw2aUS6vc — Terry Thierry (@TerryThierry) November 27, 2015

You may recall, earlier this month James Wright Chanel burst into song after eating a piece of Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie. The pies, only sold at Walmart, sold out that weekend -- with much of the credit going to James.

Ms. LaBelle, recognizing his impact, thanked James and invited the California native to her home for Thanksgiving.

During dinner the two sang a little duet!

In case you missed it, here's another look at James' review of Patti Pies....

