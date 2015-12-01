Browns to sign Pryor who says he's 'Glad to be back to Ohio'

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Pryor was with the Browns at the start of training camp. (Source: WOIO)

Reports say the Cleveland Browns will again sign former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, league sources tell CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Browns are signing Terrelle Pryor to continue as a WR, I'm told. Not as a QB to replace injured McCown. Do they finally let Bowe go? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 1, 2015

The 26-year-old Pryor unofficially confirmed the news via Twitter.

Just had my son in this blanket last night..... Glad to be back to Ohio !! pic.twitter.com/dBRoeNPRBt — Terrelle Pryor (@TerrellePryor) December 1, 2015

Pryor started with the Browns as a wide receiver in training camp in July, but he didn't last long. He was waived by the Browns in September.

Pryor previously played with the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals at the QB position. Although reports say he will be a wide receiver for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night in a crushing defeat, 33-27.

Josh McCown suffered a collarbone injury and is possibly done for the season. The second string, Austin Davis, made his Browns debut. He came into the game in the fourth quarter.

Davis completed 7 of 10 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown, zero interceptions and a 125.8 rating.

We all know Johnny Manziel is the third string and still in coach Mike Pettine's dog house.

The Browns are 2-9 for the season.

