Report: Browns plotting for Urban Meyer

A sports website is claiming the Cleveland Browns are preparing to go all out to get Urban Meyer.

According to ChatSports, the Browns have plans to fire head coach Mike Pettine and offer Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer the largest coaching contract in NFL history. The contract would also likely include an option for a small equity ownership in the Browns' organization.

The site also says the Browns wanted Meyer as their head coach after the 2013 season and would have had a very strong chance to land him if Ohio State had not lost the Big Ten Championship Game to Michigan State.

Grossi: I was told, Jimmy Haslam would bounce coaching ideas off Urban Meyer (in regards to college coaches). #Browns — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 4, 2015

Chat Sports sources also say Ohio State is likely to play in the Fiesta Bowl or Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016. The Browns' final game is Jan. 3, 2016 and they expect Pettine will be fired the following morning.

