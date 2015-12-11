Dad pleads guilty in 4-month-old daughter's death

A Northfield Village man will be sentenced next month after being convicted in the death of his four-month-old daughter.

Louis Delery, 24, of North Plaza Drive in Northfield Village, plead guilty to causing the death of his infant daughter.

Investigators say Delery was alone with his daughter, Addison, in August of 2014 when he called 9-1-1 and said his daughter had stopped breathing.

During an autopsy the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner discovered the baby had multiple rib fractures.

The investigation found Addison died from a chest compression which caused her to not be able to breathe.

Delery will be sentenced January 27, 2016.

