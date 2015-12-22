Judge Angela Stokes signs off on deal to retire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Judge Angela Stokes signs off on deal to retire

Judge Angela Stokes signs off on deal to retire (Source: WOIO) Judge Angela Stokes signs off on deal to retire (Source: WOIO)

  • Surfing the WebMore>>

  • Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Year of waste

    Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Year of waste

    Wednesday, December 9 2015 2:59 PM EST2015-12-09 19:59:41 GMT
    Sunday, January 8 2017 9:37 AM EST2017-01-08 14:37:36 GMT
    It’s been an expensive year for the city of Cleveland. Millions in taxpayers' hard-earned dollars tossed right out the window – and we seem to be the only ones who care. Our investigative team uncovered wasted spending in public transportation, education, the justice system and two Cleveland city departments.More >>

    It’s been an expensive year for the city of Cleveland. Millions in taxpayers' hard-earned dollars tossed right out the window – and we seem to be the only ones who care. Our investigative team uncovered wasted spending in public transportation, education, the justice system and two Cleveland city departments.

    More >>

  • Judge Angela Stokes to resign as part of case settlement

    Judge Angela Stokes to resign as part of case settlement

    Thursday, December 10 2015 1:34 PM EST2015-12-10 18:34:34 GMT
    Friday, December 11 2015 6:09 AM EST2015-12-11 11:09:49 GMT
    At a hearing at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus on Thursday, Judge Angela Stokes agreed to retire and never run for the bench again. It was the beginning of the end for a case that cost taxpayers more than $1 million. More >>

    At a hearing at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus on Thursday, Judge Angela Stokes agreed to retire and never run for the bench again. It was the beginning of the end for a case that cost taxpayers more than $1 million. 

    More >>

  • Stokes case has cost Cleveland more than $1M

    Stokes case has cost Cleveland more than $1M

    Thursday, November 19 2015 12:39 PM EST2015-11-19 17:39:13 GMT
    Thursday, November 19 2015 4:40 PM EST2015-11-19 21:40:32 GMT
    Judge Angela Stokes' case, along with the money drain on the city budget, continues. (Source: WOIO)Judge Angela Stokes' case, along with the money drain on the city budget, continues. (Source: WOIO)

    In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.

    More >>

    In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.

    More >>

  • Judge Stokes' fight to get law license back continues

    Judge Stokes' fight to get law license back continues

    Tuesday, September 29 2015 2:47 PM EDT2015-09-29 18:47:20 GMT
    Tuesday, September 29 2015 4:35 PM EDT2015-09-29 20:35:13 GMT
    On Tuesday, a new round of hearings began to determine if Judge Angela Stokes should have her law license reinstated, after efforts to mediate a settlement failed. That means the case, along with expenses, will continue for months.More >>
    On Tuesday, a new round of hearings began to determine if Judge Angela Stokes should have her law license reinstated, after efforts to mediate a settlement failed. That means the case, along with expenses, will continue for months.More >>
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes, whose legal battle has cost the county more than $1 million, has signed off on a deal to retire from the bench and never seek re-election.

Stokes will also have to re-apply for her law license.

Stokes was facing disciplinary charges for her courtroom behavior.

The agreement reached is part of a months-long negotiation. The state dismissed some counts against Stokes in return for her stepping down. Others were left to the panel.

Taxpayers will still be responsible for paying her costly legal bills.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly