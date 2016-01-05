WATCH HERE: Woman accused in deadly shooting collapses in court

A man shot to death on Cleveland's east side has been identified Cornelius Robinson.

A man shot to death on Cleveland's east side has been identified Cornelius Robinson.

A Cleveland woman accused of shooting a man over the holiday weekend collapsed in court Tuesday after the prosecutor read the charges against her.

Gola Lynch was standing before Municipal Court Judge Michelle Earley during her arraignment when she fell to the ground. Courtroom security helped her back up.

Lynch, who pleaded not guilty before falling down, is being held on a $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Cornelius Robinson this past weekend.

Prosecutor's say Lynch pulled a gun out of her purse and shot Robinson in the chest at East 36th Street and Community College Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, Robinson was arguing with Lynch and her family before the shooting.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.