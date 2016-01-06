Most overdue numbers for $1.5B Powerball jackpot

How do you pick your lottery numbers?

Many people use birthdays, others use lucky numbers or their own system. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.

With a $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on the line, millions of people will be trying to pick the winning combination.

The Powerball drawing consists of five white balls and one red Powerball.

Many players will look at the statistics. They will try to choose the numbers that come up most often.

For the Powerball, according to LottoNumbers.com, the most popular white ball numbers are 26, last drawn Nov. 11; 41, last drawn Dec. 19; 16 came up Jan 9; 22, drawn Dec. 30; 42 was drawn Jan. 2; 35, drawn Sept. 12 and 39, drawn on Sept. 30.

LottoNumbers.com posted that the most picked red Powerball is 20, last drawn Dec. 26. It is followed by 6, picked Dec. 16; 29, on June 13; 2, on Nov. 28; 18, 9, 1, 37, and 11.

Another approach is to look for numbers that have not come up in a while.

For the Powerball, the most overdue numbers include 1, 3, 35, 24, 51, 8 and 23.

Playing these numbers do not change your odds. Whether you choose your own numbers or play a quick pick, the odds are still 1 in 175,223,510 that you’ll collect the $1.4 billion.

Ohio Winner

The last person to win the Powerball jackpot in Ohio was Mary Ann Thompson, of Conneaut, on July 9, 2014, according to lottery officials.

She bought the winning combination at a gas station in Conneaut. The winning numbers were 9, 25, 42, 55, 57. The Powerball number was 14.

Thompson won $124.9 million.

Big Winner’s Advice

Richard Lustig claims to be a seven-time lottery grand prize winner and author of "Learn How To Increase Your Chances of Winning The Lottery."

Lustig said one way to increase your chances of winning the lottery is simply by picking your own numbers versus using the quick-pick option.

"There's no magic method to picking your numbers, I get emails every day asking. One number doesn't win the jackpot, a set of numbers does," says Lustig.

Lustig believes that what matters is whether the set of numbers people pick is a good one or not.

"The research is not that easy, it takes some time. Anything in life that's worth having takes time," says Lustig.

One secret Lustig will share is that he believes picking the same numbers regularly, even if you are losing, gives you more edge in the next drawing.

Wednesday’s Jackpot

The winner of Wednesday's jackpot will get $930 million in cash, if you choose that option.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

