Officer Brelo's twin brother enters plea in assault case

The brother of Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo pleaded guilty Friday to disorderly conduct.

Mark Brelo appeared in court to answer to charges related to an incident from May with his twin brother.

Bay Village Police were called after the Brelo brothers got into a fight. Both were charged with assault.

Police say both had been drinking at Michael's house and started fighting. Both men had visible injuries but no weapons were involved.

Officer Brelo, pleaded no contest Dec. 22, 2015 to a lower charge and was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Mark's trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Michael Brelo was acquitted in 2015 of two counts of voluntary manslaughter in a deadly 2012 police chase and shooting.

